Man in critical condition after shooting outside of The Russian Lady in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of a recently closed club in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to The Russian Lady on Ann Uccello Street around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

As officers were responding to the area, a local hospital reported someone with a gunshot wound arriving for treatment. The man in his 20s is listed in critical, but stable condition.

According to police, the shooting happened outside of The Russian Lady.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Last month, The Russian Lady closed its doors after a viral video surfaced that appeared to show an altercation there. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) previously said the bar voluntarily suspended its liquor license.

The bar is expected to be closed until further notice.