Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Hartford: Police

A man found in Hartford with several stab wounds early Friday morning is in critical condition.

Police said officers responded to a lobby on Elliott Street just after 4:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been stabbed and they found a man in his 40s with several stab wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Hartford
