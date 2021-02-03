new haven

Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A 22-year-old man who was stabbed in New Haven on Tuesday night is in critical condition.

Police found the man when they responded to a 911 call at 6 p.m. reporting a person stabbed inside an apartment building on Norton Street between Edgewood Avenue and Stanley Street, police said.

The victim, who had been stabbed in the side of the abdomen, met first responders in the front courtyard of the complex. New Haven Fire Department personnel treated him at the scene and an ambulance transported him with life-threatening injuries to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The man went through emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

