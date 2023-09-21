Man in critical condition after stabbing in Norwich

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest in Norwich early Thursday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call around 1:34 a.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of 229 Boswell Ave. and someone who was in the street had yelled they were stabbed. Officers who responded found what looked like blood in the parking lot.

Police then called William W. Backus Hospital to see if any stabbing victims had been admitted and the victim arrived while police were on the phone with the hospital, police said.

Police said the man had a stab wound to the chest and he is in critical condition. LifeStar flew him to Hartford Hospital for surgery.

Police do not believe the stabbing was random.

An investigation is underway and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Callender at (860) 886-5561, extension, email scallender@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, extension 4.