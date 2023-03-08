Man in Critical Condition After Waterbury Hit-and-Run

A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Meriden Road and Pierpont Road at about 6:20 p.m. after getting a report on an unconscious man lying in the road.

Responding officers determined that a pedestrian in his 30s was struck and the driver fled the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening, critical injuries, according to police.

Meriden Road is closed between Pierpont and Todd roads while police conduct their investigation.

Waterbury Police are also investigating a crash that left two dead earlier this week, as well as a shooting that left a mother dead and her son in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling 203-346-3975.