Man in Critical Condition After Waterbury Hit-and-Run

A man has serious injuries after being struck by a car on East Main Street in Waterbury Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area at 6:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a man in the road that was struck by a car that fled the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is considered to be in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

East Main Street from Wall Street to Brass Mill Drive is closed while police investigate.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.