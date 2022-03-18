Man in Critical Condition After West Hartford Motorcycle Crash

A man has critical injuries after a motorcycle crash in West Hartford Friday night, police said.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road at approximately 6 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after getting multiple emergency calls about the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, was thrown from his vehicle and was found in the roadway.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to authorities.

Trout Brook Drive between Albany Avenue and Asylum Avenue remains closed at this time. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other injuries were reported.

The West Hartford Traffic Division responded to the scene and is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 860-570-8850.