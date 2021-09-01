Man in Critical Condition With Life-Threatening Injuries After New Haven Shooting: PD

A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Whalley Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a 24-year-old New Haven man injured by gunfire.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He is listed in critical condition.

Any witnesses that have not spoken to the police should contact them at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or you can text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.