vernon

Man in Critical Condition With Serious Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Vernon

Vernon police vehicle
Vernon Police

A man is in critical condition with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Vernon on Saturday.

Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian near Hyde Avenue and South Grove Street around 4:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male in the road with a leg injury. He was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, the man is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said they believe the driver of a white BMW was traveling west on Hyde Avenue and struck the man who was crossing the street. The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Vernon Police and the Metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Local

Super Bowl 3 hours ago

More Than 50 Million Americans Expected to Bet on the Super Bowl

Fiscal policy 4 hours ago

Face the Facts: Fiscal Safeguards Have Been Extended – What Does This Mean?

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Andre Lisee at (860) 872-9126.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

vernonpedestrian crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us