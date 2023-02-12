Man in Critical Condition With Serious Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Vernon

A man is in critical condition with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Vernon on Saturday.

Officers were called to a collision involving a pedestrian near Hyde Avenue and South Grove Street around 4:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male in the road with a leg injury. He was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, the man is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said they believe the driver of a white BMW was traveling west on Hyde Avenue and struck the man who was crossing the street. The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Vernon Police and the Metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Andre Lisee at (860) 872-9126.