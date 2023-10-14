Man in custody after reportedly pistol-whipping woman in the face in Norwich

A man who fled a home with a gun after reportedly pistol-whipping a woman in the face in Norwich on Friday night has been taken into custody, according to police.

The police department received a 911 call about an assault involving a gun at a home within the city around 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman with serious facial injuries. She identified the suspect as 40-year-old Brandon McNeal.

Investigators said the woman told them McNeal used a gun to pistol-whip her in the face and head. She was taken to Backus Hospital to get medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Officials said McNeal fled the home with the gun before police arrived. Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area, but McNeal was not found.

On Saturday, around 9:20 a.m., McNeal was seen walking on Boswell Avenue. He attempted to hide behind a nearby home when officers approached.

McNeal was taken into custody. He is being charged with criminal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a gun, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restraint, carrying a pistol without a permit, cruelty to persons, assault and disorderly conduct.

According to investigators, this was a targeted domestic violence assault against the woman who had been in a dating relationship with McNeal. In addition to the above charges, McNeal is being charged with violation of probation.

McNeal is being held on a $1 million bond for violation of probation and $1 million for the other charges. He is due in court on October 16.