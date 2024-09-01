Manchester

Man in his 80s rescued from fiery crash in Manchester

A man in his 80s was rescued from a fiery crash in Manchester on Saturday and he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on South Adams Street near the Assumption Church around 6:45 p.m. The vehicle had reportedly crashed into a tree and then caught on fire.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Center Street when it veered off of the road, went into the grassy area of the church and collided with a tree.

The driver, identified by police as an 86-year-old man from Manchester, was rescued from the vehicle by emergency crews. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Nicholas Sinopoli at (860) 533-8620.

