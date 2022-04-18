Man in Hospital After Shooting in Hartford: Police

A man is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Hartford, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2566 Main Street around 6:25 p.m. on multiple ShotSpotter activations.

Police said a male in his 20s arrived at an area hospital for treatment after suffering a single gunshot wound.

He is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).