Hartford

Man in Hospital After Shooting in Hartford: Police

NBC Connecticut

A man is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Hartford, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2566 Main Street around 6:25 p.m. on multiple ShotSpotter activations.

Police said a male in his 20s arrived at an area hospital for treatment after suffering a single gunshot wound.

He is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policehartford shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us