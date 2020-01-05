Milford

Man in Milford Police Custody Found Unresponsive is Pronounced Dead: PD

NBC Connecticut

A man in Milford police custody who was found unresponsive on Sunday morning has been pronounced dead.

Officers said they took a 31-year-old man into custody on Saturday. During the traffic stop, they learned he was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant.

While the man was being processed, authorities said the man was displaying signs of medical distressed and paramedics were immediately summoned to evalute his condition. The man was transported to Milford Emergency Room where he remained under observation for several hours.

At approximately 11 p.m., the man was released and taken back to the police department holding facility.

After the man was returned to his cell, police said they closely monitored him.

Around 5 a.m., the man was found to be unresponsive, according to authorities. Officers performed livesaving rescuscitation measures and immediately called paramedics.

When paramedics arrived, experts said they continued the lifesaving measures and transported the man to Milford Emergency Room. He was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released.

The Central District Major Crimes Squad responded to investigate the circumstances of the man's untimely death, police added.

