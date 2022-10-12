Man in Serious Condition After Attempted Burglary, Self-Inflicted Stabbing in Manchester

A man is in serious condition after an attempted burglary and self-inflicted stabbing in Manchester late Tuesday night.

Police said a man wearing dark clothes and black gloves was seen on surveillance camera looking inside of a home from the front door on Delmont Street around 9:30 p.m. The man also attempted to open a side door, investigators added.

A resident called 911 to report what she saw on camera and officers responded to the area.

Shortly after, investigators said an officer found a man matching the description of the burglary suspect in the parking lot of North Main Street. The man, later identified as 48-year-old Michael Cunningham, of East Hartford, fell to the ground as he attempted to flee.

While on the ground, police said Cunningham took out a large knife and began stabbing himself multiple times in the abdomen. He then stood up with the knife in his hands and approached the officer and her vehicle, authorities added.

When the officer ordered Cunningham to drop the knife, he ran west toward another parking lot on North Main Street. He was found shortly after.

A brief stand off took place where investigators said Cunningham did not communicate with police and refused to drop the knife. Officers at the scene used a taser to disarm and detain Cunningham and then provided medical attention.

Cunningham was taken to Hartford Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Curtis at (860) 643-3302.