Man Shot Multiple Times Outside Hookah Lounge in Bridgeport

A man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times outside of a hookah lounge in Bridgeport early Saturday morning and police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers received reports of shots fired outside of the Hollywood Hookah Lounge on Main Street around 3:30 a.m.

Shortly after, dispatchers said they received information about a man who had arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck.

According to police, the man is 23 years old and is from Bridgeport. He is critically injured, but is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the area and processed a crime scene outside of the hookah lounge.

The shooter is described as a man wearing a green shirt. He is believed to have entered a small black vehicle and fled the area by going southbound on Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kateema Riettie at (203) 581-5253 or by using the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.