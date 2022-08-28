Man in Stable Condition After New Haven Shooting

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Winchester Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire.

When police arrived, they said they found a 41-year-old man from New Haven with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he is in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477. Texts can also be submitted by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.