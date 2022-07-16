Man in Stable Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Vine Street around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report from a citizen about a person shot.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where authorities said his injury was determined to be non-fatal. The man is currently listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, a crime scene for the shooting was found on Garden Street.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked call the HPD Tipline at (860) 722-8477.