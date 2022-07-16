Hartford

Man in Stable Condition After Shooting in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Vine Street around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report from a citizen about a person shot.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where authorities said his injury was determined to be non-fatal. The man is currently listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, a crime scene for the shooting was found on Garden Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked call the HPD Tipline at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us