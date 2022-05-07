Man in Stable Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Magnolia Street around 3:15 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said evidence of gunfire was found.

While at the scene, police said they learned a 30-year-old man arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.