Man in Stable Condition After Shooting in New Haven

A man is in stable condition after police said he was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Baldwin Street and Davenport Avenue in the Hill neighborhood around 8:45 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls of a person shot.

Investigators said a 36-year-old New Haven man suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his torso. He was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

