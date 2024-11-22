Trumbull

Man in stolen vehicle drags police officer while attempting to flee: Trumbull PD

By Bryan Mercer

Trumbull police Department
NBC Connecticut

Police in Trumbull say they've arrested a Stamford man for a handful of crimes, including attempting to flee an officer while operating stole vehicle.

The Trumbull Police Department says they spotted a Toyota Tacoma that was reported stolen in Fairfield.

The department said an officer attempted to apprehend the 57-year-old driver, the car sped away, temporarily dragging the officer before he was knocked to the ground.

Police say they pursued the vehicle and eventually arrested the man, who officers say was also in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was charged with at least six different counts related to the drugs and police pursuit.

