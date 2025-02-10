Man in stolen vehicle hits police car while trying to evade traffic stop in Waterbury: police

New video shows the moment police said a man in a stolen vehicle crashed into a Waterbury police cruiser while trying to flee from a traffic stop last week.

Officers from Waterbury Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force, Vice and Intelligence Unit and the Connecticut Violent Crime Task Force were conducting patrols along Willow Street and Hillside Avenue on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

While patrolling, police said officers saw a 2007 Honda Accord parked in the lot at 120 Hillside Avenue. Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Bridgeport earlier that morning.

When officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, authorities said the 42-year-old male driver tried to flee, hit a police cruiser and then a brick wall. He was then apprehended.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After the crash, the man from Naugatuck was transported to the hospital to be treated for a cut to his face.

He is facing charges including reckless driving, evading responsibility, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trover, criminal mischief, illegal possession of a controlled substance. Police said the man also had an active warrant out of Fairfield at the time of his arrest.

A 38-year-old female from Waterbury was a passenger in the vehicle and is also facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.