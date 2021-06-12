Fairfield

Man Injured After Accidental Discharge of Handgun in Fairfield

Fairfield police cruiser
A Fairfield man was injured after accidentally discharging his own handgun Saturday morning, according to police.

The incident happened at the man's residence on Burroughs Road, officials said.

Police said a 51-year-old man was putting his pistol into a holster that is worn on the inside waistband when a round went off. Officials said the round struck the man's finger and eventually became lodged into the floor.

The incident appears to be accidental with "no criminal negligence," according to officials. The man holds a valid pistol permit and the firearm was legally purchased and registered.

Officials said the man's injuries are minor. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

