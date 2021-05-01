Man Injured After Crashing into Parked Truck, Tree in Plainfield

A man is injured after police said he crashed into a parked truck and sideswiped a tree in Plainfield on Friday.

Officers were called to Norwich Road around 5:45 p.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash.

During the investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Jewett City was driving southbound on Norwich Road when he traveled off the road and hit the back of a parked truck that was in the driveway of a home on the road.

After he hit the truck, authorities said he continued southbound and sideswiped a large tree before he came to rest in the front lawn of a home.

The man was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for suspected minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the police department at (860) 564-0804.