Man Injured After Shooting in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after they were shot in Waterbury Friday night, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Bank Street and Porter Street at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-574-6941. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-755-1234.

