20-Year-Old Injured After Waterbury Shooting

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot at multiple times in Waterbury Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened on Walnut Street at approximately 5 p.m.
Officers received a call from staff at a nearby hospital saying that a person with gunshot wounds was dropped off.
Police said a 20-year-old was shot. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip at 203-755-1234.
