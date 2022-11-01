Man Injured After Weekend Shooting at Hookah Lounge in Middletown

A person was shot multiple times at a hookah lounge in Middletown over the weekend.

Police said they were called to Midnight Hookah Lounge on South Main Street at about 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers determined that a man was shot in the lounge's parking lot after everyone was asked to leave due to a disturbance inside.

By the time officers got there, the person that was shot had already left. Police were later notified that a man with multiple gunshot wounds was at the hospital.

The man is in stable condition and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-638-4140.