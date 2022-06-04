Man Injured During Altercation at Bar in Waterbury

A man was injured during an altercation at a bar in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to La Cuencanita Restaurant and Bar on Lakewood Road around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old man with a laceration to his left arm. He was transported to the hospital where authorities said he is in stable condition.

Investigators said the man who was injured had reportedly been involved in an altercation with another man at the bar. It is believed that the other man involved had left the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or by calling the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.