Man Injured During Hartford Shooting

Police said a man in his 60s was injured during a shooting in Hartford.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Hamilton Street, according to officials.

Officers responded on a ShotSpotter activation and when they arrived, they found a man that was shot.

He was alert and conscious, police said. Officials transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

