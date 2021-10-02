hartford shooting

Man Injured During Shooting on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford

HartfordPolice
WVIT

A man was transported to the hospital with injuries after being shot on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Saturday night, police said.

Officials said they responded to a shooting in the area of 679 Blue Hills Ave. at approximately 9:45 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When officers got to the scene, the located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious.

Crews transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Local

womens rights 37 mins ago

Demonstrators Gather At State Capitol For Abortion Rights Rally

Southington 1 hour ago

Teen Stabbed After Altercation at Apple Harvest Festival in Southington

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

hartford shootingHartfordHartford Policeshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us