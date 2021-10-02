Man Injured During Shooting on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford

A man was transported to the hospital with injuries after being shot on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Saturday night, police said.

Officials said they responded to a shooting in the area of 679 Blue Hills Ave. at approximately 9:45 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation.

When officers got to the scene, the located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious.

Crews transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.