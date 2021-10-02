Hartford

Man Injured in Accidental Shooting in Hartford: PD

missile_arthouse_1200x675_887069763668.jpg

Police are investigating after they said a man was injured in an accidental shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to South Street shortly before 5 a.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Investigators said at this point, it appears the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

