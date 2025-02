A man is injured after a stabbing in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Brooks Street around 1:30 a.m.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who had been stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.