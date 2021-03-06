Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Ansonia

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Ansonia early Saturday morning.

Officers received a report of a person shot on Lester Street around 1:10 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old male Ansonia resident, on the sidewalk in front of 20 Lester Street with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, authorities said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man reported to police that while he was standing on the side of the road, a dark-colored car drove down Lester Street, shot him, and then fled the area, according to investigators.

Evidence was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 735-1885. Tips can also be left anonymously through TIP 411 at this link.