Man injured in early morning stabbing in Hartford

A man is injured after a stabbing in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Asylum Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a possible shooting.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man in his 20s with two apparent puncture wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for what officials described as non-life threatening stab wounds.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.