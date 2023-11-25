Hartford

Man injured in early morning stabbing in Hartford

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man is injured after a stabbing in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Asylum Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a possible shooting.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man in his 20s with two apparent puncture wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for what officials described as non-life threatening stab wounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us