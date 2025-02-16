Man injured in Groton shooting

A man is recovering after a shooting in Groton early Sunday morning.

Groton City police responded to Meridian Street around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said a single shot was fired and a 24-year-old man was injured.

He was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injury is described as non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Two guns were recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.