Hartford

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

missile_arthouse_1200x675_887069763668.jpg

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said the man in his 40s was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

It was later determined that the incident happened on Winter Street, according to police.

Local

Trumbull 53 mins ago

Route 15 North in Trumbull Closed After 2 Crashes With 1 Involving a Pedestrian

Waterbury 1 hour ago

Armed Barricaded Suspect in Waterbury Taken Into Custody

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us