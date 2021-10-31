Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said the man in his 40s was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

It was later determined that the incident happened on Winter Street, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.