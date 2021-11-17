Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, arrived at a local hospital for treatment while officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on Annawan Street. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers found a scene near of 202 Wethersfield Ave. The Hartford Polcie Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).