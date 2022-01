Hartford police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Elliot Street around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.