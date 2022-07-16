Hartford

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Friday night.

Officers were called to Nelson Street shortly before 10 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His injury is considered non-life threatening at this time and authorities said he is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us