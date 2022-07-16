Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Friday night.

Officers were called to Nelson Street shortly before 10 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

His injury is considered non-life threatening at this time and authorities said he is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.