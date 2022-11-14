Hartford

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Newfield Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
