Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Congress Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Retreat Avenue.

The man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.