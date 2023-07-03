Man injured in Hartford shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers were flagged down by a man in the city around 3:15 a.m.

Police said the man in his 40s had been shot and was being transported to an area hospital.

When he arrived at St. Francis Hospital, his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. He is listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.