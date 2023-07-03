Hartford

Man injured in Hartford shooting

NBC Connecticut

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers were flagged down by a man in the city around 3:15 a.m.

Police said the man in his 40s had been shot and was being transported to an area hospital.

When he arrived at St. Francis Hospital, his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. He is listed in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us