A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford Wednesday.

Police said it happened in the area of 154 Mather St. The first victim, who was shot in the buttocks, was found on scene and was conscious and alert when officers arrived.

A second victim arrived at St. Francis in a private vehicle. That man had suffered a graze wound to his hip.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.