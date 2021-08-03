Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are currently searching for suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to police, Hartford officers responded to Judson Street at 10:55 a.m. where they located a Honda Accord that struck a telephone pole.

Inside the car, they found a man in his 20s who appeared to be suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The C4 Division confirmed that the man’s wounds were fired from a Nissan in the Bedford Street Area.

Officers took two people into custody in relation to the shooting without incident after finding the car. They have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-8477