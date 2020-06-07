Middletown

Man Injured in Middletown Stabbing, Police Seek Information

Middletown Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Middletown police are asking anyone with information to call them after a man was injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Washington Street near Pearl Street shortly before 2 a.m. Police said a man had reportedly been assaulted with a knife.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a responsive man in the roadway, in need of medical attention.

Emergency services arrived shortly after and transported the man to Middlesex Hospital, police added.

Investigators have not released the man's name or condition.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Department's Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140 or the Street Crimes Unit at (860) 638-4160.

