New Haven police are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man Thanksgiving night.

Police said the victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. His vehicle had also been hit by bullets.

Investigators are looking at scenes on Wilmot Road, Brookside Avenue, and Level and Lodge streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304.

More details were not immediately available.