Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting in New Haven Thursday, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Sheffield Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The victim was located at the hospital after arriving by private vehicle.

According to police, the man was shot in the side. He underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable conditoin.

Investigators believe the victim was in a car when gunfire hit the vehicle. It is unclear if the victim was an intended target.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.