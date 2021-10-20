Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

Officers received 911 calls about gunshots on Chatham Street shortly before 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 55-year-old New Haven man who had been hit by gunfire.

According to investigators, the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.