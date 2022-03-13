Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a person who had been shot and was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by an unknown car.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 42-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire and was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded and are leading the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.