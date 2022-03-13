new haven

Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a person who had been shot and was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by an unknown car.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 42-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire and was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded and are leading the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us