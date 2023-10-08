Man injured in New Haven stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing in New Haven on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the intersection of Temple Street and Church Street around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived to the area, they said they found a man with a stab wound. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.
Medical personnel described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.