Man injured in New Haven stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Temple Street and Church Street around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived to the area, they said they found a man with a stab wound. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

Medical personnel described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.