Man injured in Norwalk shooting

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen in Norwalk on Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a call about a man who had been shot in a parking lot on Fairfield Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found an adult man on the sidewalk. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

The man is reportedly in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police searched the area for a suspect and found two shell casings near the location of the shooting.

The investigation remains active and detectives are reviewing video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.